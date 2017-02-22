[ROMANTIC COMEDY] This elegant black-and-white film catalogs the life of a nameless French-Algerian man from the perspective of the condom he keeps in his pants pocket. A sonic tour of the City of Lights: the footsteps of tourists and sizzling kebabs of the Latin Quarter cut against sights of fumbling fingers. Has he finally met his match, or is he just buying another pack of cigarettes? 136 mins. LAUREN TERRY.