Every year, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences definitively chooses the best films, performances and technical achievements of the previous year of cinema.
This year's iteration, the 89th Academy Awards, airs across America this Sunday at 5:30 pm, with the red carpet ceremony kicking off at 4 pm. If you aren't hosting your own awards party, here are seven spots across Portland where you can watch the big show with plenty of booze, mountains of food and more than a couple of prizes being kicked around.
The aptly named Academy Theater is hosts their screening in their 130-seat theater. Snacks from Flying Pie Pizza, Nathans Hot Dogs and more available for purchase alongside beer and wine available from their 10-tap bar. The Academy is holding a contest for the chance to win a Multipass, good for 10 free movies.
GO: Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St. Doors open 4 pm.
The most deluxe public Oscar party in Portland, $15 gets you a photo on the Industrial Eastside's red carpet, a glass of champagne and artisan popcorn to enjoy with the projector-screened show. Carmella's will have oysters and other upscale fare available a la carte. They'll also be running a ballot contest, where those who best guess the winners win gift certificates. Fancy dress is encouraged.
GO: Carmella's Wines, 1320 SE Water Ave. Doors open 2:30 pm, call 503-232-1633 for reservations.
The sports bar/nightclub hybrid puts their two giant screens and bleacher seating to good use. Century is strongly encouraging dress up, offering free use of their photobooth as well as free popcorn with a drink purchase.
GO: Century Bar, 930 SE Sandy Blvd., 5 pm. Minors welcome until 8 pm.
Queer hangout Crush is keeping it causal for the Oscars with happy hour prices running throughout the throw, which is going to be aired on a 20 foot screen.
GO: Crush Bar, 1400 SE Morrison St., 4 pm – 8 pm.
Hosted by Poison Waters, the Mission's Oscar party kicks off at 3 pm with coverage and commentary, followed by the show screened on the theater's screen. Bar food, pizza and McMenamins beer will be available for purchase, and prizes will be given to the best dressed.
GO: Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., coverage begins 3 pm. 21+.
Stalwart downtown gay bar Scandals is hosting a low-key viewing party, airing the Oscars on their big screen. There will be Oscar-appropriate drink specials, plus a raffle, and the chance to bid on hotel stays. Proceeds go to the Cascade AIDS Project.
GO: Scandals, 1125 SW Stark St., 4 pm – 9 pm.
Hosted by Portland Film Festival staff and volunteers at Portland's premiere cabbie/sports dive bar, Yur's screening will double as a preview for PFF 2017. Free movie passes and prizes will be given out throughout the show, plus drinks and bar snacks available for purchase.
GO: Yur's Bar and Grill, 717 NW 16th Ave., 4 pm until late. RSVP not necessary, but appreciated.
