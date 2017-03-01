With the running time of an extended music video, Kendall Goldberg's Swipe Right falls somewhere between thriller and horror. In the film, which follows a young girl on a Tinder date, everything that could go wrong does, and not in a "doesn't get a second date" way. In an "innocent people get fragments of wine glasses lodged in their necks" way. In step-by-step Tarantino fashion, this tart daydream exposes the same feeling most of us are certain to experience come the Love Actually sequel. You're going to have trouble understanding why it's so damn short. 9 pm Thursday, March 2.