Critic's Rating, 1/4 Stars: Do you have a hankering to see a movie that thinks a boy bragging about the size of his penis is the funniest thing since Charlie Chaplin's mustache? If so, Table 19 will be your City Lights. Co-written by the Duplass brothers (Jeff, Who Lives at Home), the film focuses on Eloise (Anna Kendrick), a reluctant attendee of a wedding reception forced to sit with a bickering, diner-owning couple (Craig Robinson and Lisa Kudrow), a horny teen (Tony Revolori), a dope-smoking retired nanny (June Squibb) and Walter (Stephen Merchant), a well-dressed felon whose false insistence that he's "a successful businessman" is one of the film's many lame jokes. For a time, it's amusing to watch these mismatched bumblers attempt to endure each other, especially when Kendrick amps up her cranky charm. Yet the majority of the movie's gags—including the inevitable smashing of the wedding cake and a cute dog showing up in a bathtub—are staged so blandly that you're more likely to wince than laugh. That's why when Robinson's character declares that he and his wife are "ridiculous," it's less of a statement of fact than a scrap of wishful thinking from director Jeffrey Blitz, who seems convinced that his film is far funnier than it is. PG-13. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Eastport, Fox Tower, Vancouver.