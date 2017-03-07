Ridley's chops as a playwright and visual artist preceded The Reflecting Skin, his first feature. Thanks to his multimedia experience and auteur sensibilities, his screenwriting is up to the task of balancing the subtle with the grotesque. His quiver is full of surrealist images, but at no point is the viewer more truly at a loss than the 1990 film's lead character. Ridley's imaginary vision of a fire-and-brimstone gothic America is not far off from something Nick Cave might conjure. The first scene in the film—young boys exploding a bullfrog onto the local schoolmarm with a slingshot—is graphic enough to belong in a Crispin Glover experiment.