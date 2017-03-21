I like the obscure movies, porn shot on film came from a time when it was cheap to shoot these movies, and, there were a bunch of very creative filmmakers given a lot of freedom in what they could do, as long as it included some sex. So there are a lot of unique, strange wonderful films from this period; the underside of Hollywood. The films had their own stars of the time, and many prolific directors who put out tons of material. They are also time capsules. In outdoor shots you can see the town and cityscapes of mainly of New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco, often shot cinema verite style. It's interesting to see how the cities have changed in these rare shots. I also like finding films so obscure there's no mention of them anywhere. There were so many produced rarities such as that still pop up.