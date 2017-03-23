It's been 21 years since Trainspotting turned a blackly-comic druggie caper into generational touchstone, spiking the careers of all involved. Renton (Ewan McGregor) was young Obi Wan. Begbie (Robert Carlyle) and Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) currently play Rumpelstiltskin and Sherlock for network hits. Spud (Ewen Bremner) has to be counting the days til someone offers a live-action Nobby The House Elf showcase. Director Danny Boyle (and personal screenwriter John Hodge) had time enough to fulfill his own Hollywood redemption arc. And Irvine Welsh, graying Bad Boy emeritus of UK fiction whose drug-laced reveries provided the original source material, kept chronicling the future exploits of Edinburgh's favorite junkies, though absent the literary aspirations of yesteryear. As supposed inspiration for new filmic sequel T2 Trainspotting, Welsh's 2002 novel Porno chose to squander a reunion with beloved characters midst lurid sex industry travelogue, and, well, why would the filmmakers want to do a thing like that? Who needs plot when you've got movie stars?