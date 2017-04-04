Is it a mixed bag? With 14 hours of footage, of course it is. This is, after all, a fest that includes some dude shooting snow from his window on an iPad. But that shouldn't be a deterrent. This is the fest where three minutes of onscreen Google searches in the wake of Alton Sterling's murder stands tall alongside PBR-drenched punk-rock music videos, computer animation of the Painted Hills, a teenager's David Lynch-inspired nightmare, and a comedy about bros getting high and finding their spirit animals. Discovery is half the joy.