We need to know our Native language. With the names of some plants, we'll describe its purpose, its creation, its uses. Otherwise you've just got a Latin name and an English name. So we would be losing an element of our relationship with the plant world—with the four-legged world—if we didn't have our language. When it comes to climate change, we're in a place where we're trying to restore what could be threatened or lost. One of our biggest species we're concerned about is the Pacific lamprey eel. It is a sacred food to the people. There's a medicine in it that saves the lives of elders who are fragile and declining. It's older than the dinosaurs, and yet it could be wiped out in our generation.