He'd really seen it, there, in ripples on the stream: a vision of UFO, their omnipresent graffiti deity, whose tags they follow every day until they find him. Only UFO can explain to Wolftits and Amoeba what their constant, manic scrawling on walls will be worth someday. Only he can answer the question they pose to the void, out loud and ad nauseam, as they wander in animal masks through the underpasses of a post-apocalyptic Wastedland: "What's the point?"