Just a few months ago, Old Town's Paris Theatre was one of inner Portland's last adult movie theaters. Today, it's a nightclub that hosts a ton of live music and DJs in the burgeoning Ankeny Alley bar district.
We thought the Paris Theatre had put away their projectors for good. But I guess not, because tomorrow, you'll be able to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Simpsons with a special screening of the 2007 feature The Simpsons Movie, the surprisingly good feature length adaption of the show that's now over 600 episodes in.
The party is hosted by neighboring Voodoo Doughnut, which is providing free Homer Simpson-themed donuts to the first 50 people who show up to the screening, which begins at 8 pm.
The party runs from 7 pm until late, with a $5 cover. Unfortunately, the kids will have to stay home, this is 21+ only. Check out the event's Facebook page here.
