Tracktown offers its most compelling moments when Plumb and her party-girl teammate (Rebecca Friday) go through their doldrums in an eye-popping, state-of-the-art training facility seemingly ripped from a sci-fi dreamscape. When it comes to the core romance, though, it deflates. There are great elements throughout, particularly Plumb's Last Temptation-esque thoughts of leaving a lifetime of work for what she believes is love, no thanks to Sawyer's manipulative douchebaggery. But neither the meet-cutes nor the performances are strong enough to make it feel like anything but a distraction from the bigger issues the film tries, and often succeeds, to tackle.