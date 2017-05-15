Though they say that Intel and Nike are the biggest employers in the Portland metro. They're wrong: 90% of Portland's population runs their own horror movie film festival.
Hot off the tail of Mt. Hood's Overlook Film Festival, the second iteration of the Portland Horror Film Festival comes to the Hollywood Theatre on June 8th and the first wave of films has been announced, horror website Bloody Disgusting reports.
The first wave announces three features and 37 shorts, many of which are making their Oregon premieres.
Of the first batch, highlights include Lilith's Awakening from Brazilian director Monica Demes, a black-and-white psychosexual horror that's been likened to the work of David Lynch, and Dickeaters, a short from Aaron Immediato about eating dicks.
The second Portland Horror Film Festival will feature filmmaker Q&A's plus an awards ceremony including the "Goule D'or" for best director, "Horde Award" for audience choice and "Funny Bone" for the funniest short.
You can check out the lineup and buy tickets at the festival's website.
