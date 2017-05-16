David Weissman had to learn how to ask the hard questions. The co-founder of the Portland Queer Documentary Festival (QDoc) and openly gay documentarian, is descended from Holocaust victims, Harvey Milk's San Francisco and the AIDS crisis. He has little to say about his new film, Conversations with Gay Elders, which debuts this Sunday at the Hollywood Theatre. But the film speaks for itself: It features first-person accounts of survivors from the 1980s AIDS epidemic.