There are two kinds of people in this world: people flipping their shit about season three of Twin Peaks, and people who wish their artsy friend would shut up about season three of Twin Peaks. The former are in for a great summer, because the Northwest Film Center has just announced a huge retrospective of auteur David Lynch's major works.
Beginning July 7, with Lynch's horrifying breakthrough Eraserhead, the NW Film Center is screening all of Lynch's feature films, as well a selection of the director's shorts and key films that influenced his work. Almost all of the films, with Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me as notable exceptions, are going to be screened on 35 mm film.
Throughout weekends in July and August, the Film Center will be screening Lynch's features sequentially. The other films in the program, which include Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey and Lolita, Billy Wilder's classic noir Sunset Boulevard and Federico Fellini's La Strada, will screen once.
You can see the full lineup on the Northwest Film Center's summer schedule, which can be found here. A Film Center spokesperson told WW that tickets will go on sale before the end of the day. If you're a fan, buy early because these shows are going to be very popular.
It's going to be a weird summer.
