Holy shit, this is going to be a good summer for film. We ran through a selection of the choicest repertory and local film events in our Summer Super Calendar, but some days it's going to be too hot to think or plan ahead, and you'll just need to duck into the closest neighborhood theater to catch whatever's on. Here's our quick guide to some of the most anticipated Hollywood movies this summer.
Opens June 9
Synopsis: Tom Cruise awakens an evil princess (Sofia Boutella) from her ancient slumber. Mayhem ensues.
Preview: Universal is using Director Alex Kurtzman's The Mummy to launch its "Dark Universe" franchise, a reboot of classic monsters including Frankenstein's monster and his bride, Dracula, the Wolfman and the Invisible Man. Seeing how they've tried rebooting these characters a thousand times and no one has ever given a fuck, this strategy seems ill-advised.
Opens June 21
Synopsis: Anthropomorphic robots fight increasingly nonsensical battles alongside Mark Wahlberg.
Preview: People think I am trolling when I tell them Michael Bay is a good filmmaker, but I'm not and he is. One day I'll get around to writing my take that his films capture American foreign policy and jingoism in a manner that walks the line between celebration and parody better than any other. Until then, watch some robots fight and don't think too hard.
Baby Driver
Opens June 28
Synopsis: Edgar Wright, the guy who directed Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, tries his hand at a getaway flick, starring Ansel Elgort as a cherub-faced driver alongside Lily James (Downton Abbey), Kevin Spacey as the bad guy and Jamie Foxx.
Preview: Movie dorks are going to flip out about this movie and how Wright brilliantly deconstructs the car chase movie subgenre as he did with Hot Fuzz and its take on cop movies. Everyone else is going to say, "That was pretty funny!"
Opens July 21
Synopsis: The story of Dunkirk in 1940, where Allied forces evacuated about 400,000 soldiers from the beaches of France over the course of 10 days, as told by air, land and sea.
Preview: Director Christopher Nolan appears to be angling for Dunkirk to be his magnum opus, but a war movie doesn't seem like it will play to his strength as a narrative director. Shot in 70mm, it's almost certainly going to be the best visual film of the summer, but the story is enough removed from the American narrative of WWII that audiences might not respond to a patient film as Nolan believes they will. Folks, nothing stings like a masterpiece gone awry.
Opens July 7
Synopsis: Marvel Studios finally has the rights to Spiderman (Tom Holland). Thank Christ.
Analysis: That doesn't mean Homecoming is going to be any good. Honestly, it's impossible to predict how good the Marvel movies are going to be. Civil War was boring. Dr. Strange was maybe the shittiest movie I saw last year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was clever and should've been better received. Given Tom Holland's precocious performance in Civil War, my guess is this is going to be one of the better Marvel flicks. Regardless, it will gross $1.2 billion.
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Opens July 28
Synopsis: Loser nerd whines about the ocean or some shit again.
Analysis: Every middle-aged person on Facebook is going to post something about this movie captioned with "wow" or "must watch."
The Emoji Movie
Opens July 28
Synopsis: The most important development in language of this century got turned into a children's movie.
Analysis: Every day we stray further from God's light.
