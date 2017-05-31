Analysis: That doesn't mean Homecoming is going to be any good. Honestly, it's impossible to predict how good the Marvel movies are going to be. Civil War was boring. Dr. Strange was maybe the shittiest movie I saw last year. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was clever and should've been better received. Given Tom Holland's precocious performance in Civil War, my guess is this is going to be one of the better Marvel flicks. Regardless, it will gross $1.2 billion.