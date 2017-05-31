An "I" precedes the name Daniel Blake in Ken Loach's (The Wind That Shakes the Barley) 2016 Palme d'Or-winning film because its protagonist will eventually be driven to testimony. But Daniel doesn't start out an evangelist for the English commoner, and neither does the film. Played as a grouch with a heart by comedian Dave Johns, we follow Daniel through a welfare system's circles of hell in the former industrial hub of Newcastle. A recent heart attack prevents the widowed carpenter from working, but the state rules he can't collect unemployment if he's not seeking a job. It's a bureaucratic conundrum worthy of Kafka or Heller, minus the main character's psychological participation in the absurdity. Daniel is just some poor bloke exasperated by this red-tape tragedy. He finds a kindred spirit in the penniless single mother Katie (Hayley Squires) and her two young children. He can help the family mend their dilapidated home; their company is something to live for; none of them can get ahead. "We all need the wind at our back every now and again, don't we?" Daniel consoles Katie at a particularly low moment. You'd be hardpressed to find a more sobering portrayal of a losing streak taking over a life. R. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Critic's Rating: 3/4 stars. Living Room Theaters.