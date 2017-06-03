In an unpublicized and low-key, but hilarious jab, the Hollywood Theatre will screen the 1944 classic Gaslight this weekend, in honor of Donald Trump's birthday on June 14.
What prompted the screening of the Ingrid Bergman film about a literal gas light that dims without being touched? Nothing other than our president's birthday!
Gaslight was in fact what brought the term into pop culture and clinical psychology. In the film, Ingrid Bergman's character is sure she hears footsteps in an empty house or a framed painting vanish from a wall. Her husband doesn't believe her, and questions her own sanity, eventually making her believe she's going crazy.
Gaslighting, then, is when you manipulate someone by questioning their own sanity. Sound familiar? There have been dozens of articles about President Trump doing exactly this to the country.
The screening comes as part of the theater's Cinema Classics program, a monthly series on Saturday and Sunday afternoons that focuses on the Golden Age of Film.
This week, however, they're focusing on the Golden Shower Age of Film.
This isn't the first time Cinema Classics has played into what's going on nationally; on November 5th, they screened the 1940 Charlie Chaplin film The Great Dictator, which is about people who look a lot like Nazis.
If you're not attending the "free speech" rally on Sunday, the Hollywood is a great place to hang out.
GO: Gaslight screens Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at the Hollywood Theater, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd,, 2 pm, $6.
Comments