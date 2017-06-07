OMSI's Empirical Theater is an awesome place to catch one of the many 3D-enhanced documentaries that screen earlier in the day, but the severe slant of its arena seating feels too close to the vertigo-inducing cheap seats at the Moda Center for comfort. The snack bar serves as the de facto cafe for all of OMSI, which means everything from hot dogs to Ruby Jewel ice cream is on offer, but the popcorn was old by a 5:30 showing of Boss Baby and the beer situation relegated to a bizarre assortment of loose bottles that Ninkasi Total Domination was the best of. Being at OMSI is cool if you've got kiddos in tow, but there's not much else happening within the immediate vicinity besides Noraneko and the corner with Bunk Bar and Boke a few blocks down from that. Still, it's a great way to cool off in the dark and zone out to the one blockbuster they devote screen time to if you've been roasting in the sun on the boat dock all afternoon.