Soaked in blood, passion and enough water for a tsunami, Cold War fable The Shape of Water has creativity and conviction to spare. Director Guillermo del Toro (Pan's Labyrinth) has an expansive imagination, but his limitations as a storyteller have created a film that is beautiful but cluttered, visionary but formulaic. It's sympathetic to its kind, lonely heroine, but unwilling to let her spearhead the story the way that men have driven del Toro fantasies like Pacific Rim.