It takes less than two minutes before Will Vinton's Closed Mondays gets really weird. In the 1974 short by the stop-motion animation pioneer and Oregonian, an old man walks into an art gallery. But the banal scene quickly turns surreal when music notes painted on one of the canvas start moving. From there, Closed Mondays only moves further from reality, until it culminates with a green robot with oversized teeth mutating into what looks like an apple, then the Earth, then a hand and finally, Albert Einstein's head.