When we shot it, we weren't exactly sure how we were going to approach it. We did sit-down interviews with him several times, and tried to get insight into what makes him tick. And so the film is an organic construction of everything we pulled together. It's a combination of his background, his history, but also it involves some of him telling stories. He'll talk about interactions he's had that involved the car, or the perspectives that drive some of his art. It's not a traditional documentary. There are no sit-down interviews [on screen], it's all audio-narrative that is put over the visual material. You hear him talking through the whole piece, but you never see him visually talking to the camera. You're looking at his world as he guides you.

What makes Linville a great documentary subject?