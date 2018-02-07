Considering Meier spent countless hours for two years watching all this madness, I asked him if consuming so much insanity is detrimental to his mental well-being. "I have been twisted pretty hard by Everything Is Terrible! in the last decade," says Meier. "I'm bored more quickly than ever. I'll stand in my office and go through like 13 movies, so after that, do I want to watch Game of Thrones? No! I'm way behind on everything like that."