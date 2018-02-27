Lawrence plays Dominika Egorova, which sounds like a Russian ballerina's name, and she just so happens to be a ballerina for the first 10 minutes or so. When injury ends her dancing career, her uncle Ivan (Matthias Schoenaerts) recruits her to become a "Sparrow," a secret agent highly trained in the science of seduction. To explain why Sparrows exist, one character gravely says: "The Cold War did not end. It shattered into a thousand dangerous pieces."