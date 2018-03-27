With the dogs a little bit more than the humans, which is sort of interesting. In many cases, it was a matter of playing completely against type. For instance, there are two dogs named Jupiter and Oracle. Jupiter is a St. Bernard, voiced by F. Murray Abraham, and Oracle is a pug voiced by Tilda Swinton. So, I mean, a pug is the most un-Tilda Swinton type of dog you can possibly imagine. The animators did such a fantastic job of pinning little nuances to the facial performances of the dogs that they start to feel a little bit like the actors because particular movements—the cock of the head, the ways the eyes shift—just go so well with those voices. It almost feels like they must have been looking at, you know, Jeff Goldblum or Liev Schreiber, but, in fact, there was no footage taken of those actors when they were performing. It's just a credit to the quality of the animation. Ed Norton did the voice of a dog named Rex, and, whenever I look at Ed Norton now, I see little flashes of Rex in him.