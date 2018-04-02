First run screenings come with tighter regulations from distributers. "Typically when it first opens up, the studio will want you to play it at all times available," says Prescott. "So we won't have quite as many movies showing at all times, that's probably one of the biggest changes." To play first-run movies, Laurelhurst will also have to increase the price of their tickets from $4 to $9, though on Tuesdays, tickets will only be $6.