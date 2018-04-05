Those relationships are central to Gemini. The film tracks LeBeau (Lola Kirke), an assistant to a freewheeling Hollywood starlet named Heather (Zoë Kravitz). Heather uses Jill as a human shield from paparazzi, pissed-off producers and general bad decision-making. Still, their friendship bleeds out of the screen. In an early sequence that follows the pair through LA's drunken nightlife, Katz uses his considerable gifts behind the camera to sprinkle in a few intimate moments. He's helped enormously by Kirke and Kravitz; both imbue every line of dialogue with a vague mystique.