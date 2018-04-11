McCormick knows he won't be the last programmer to assemble a paean to Portland's past. "I still think Portland's an amazing city, and I have lots of hope for it," he says. " I also know it's going to continue to change. I'm sure 20 years from now there will be people sitting back and thinking, 'Oh, remember back in 2018? Remember how great it was?' And I hope that people will put together programs and look at work from this time and think about how it shaped the contemporary culture of whatever time they're in."