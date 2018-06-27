Still, focusing on plot alone would be a disservice to a film whose interests lie elsewhere. Granik stresses the aesthetics of the incident, but after leveraging the highest of concepts for 90 minutes, things do happen. After the police raid and destruction of their homestead, the pair are dragged off to social services for an exhaustive series of interviews and examinations that prove Will is sane and Tom is a model student. After four years of off-campus independent study, she's actually outperforming her Gresham School District age group in all subjects.