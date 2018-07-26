Early in Black Genius, a community advocate identified as David stands in front of a freshly razed lot. "We have no one to speak for us, for our voices to be heard. It's like I said in the start, they taking everything from us. Before you know it, what we hold in our hearts is gone," he says. "We ain't going to get no help. Imma try my best to save my people, to save the upcoming youth, our future. That's what I got planned."