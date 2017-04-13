Now that Grimm is gone, TNT's The Librarians, a series about a group of guardians ("Librarians") who track down and protect magical artifacts, is the Portland-shot fantasy show that rules the roost. And Tuesday is your chance to be a part of the show.
Today, an open casting call was put out by Marinella Hume Casting looking for "people of all shapes, sizes, ethnicities, & nationalities" as paid extras in the show, whose fourth season begins filming in Portland next week. Even better, no experience is required.
To take part, you have to follow the instructions on the casting company's home page ahead of time, which involves setting up a profile and following their Facebook page. The casting directors are asking for people to show up in their "most upscale look," so iron your waistcoats and polish your fedoras before heading to East Burnside's Mister Theater at 2 pm on April 18th. If you're under 18, your folks will have to sign a release.
