To take part, you have to follow the instructions on the casting company's home page ahead of time, which involves setting up a profile and following their Facebook page. The casting directors are asking for people to show up in their "most upscale look," so iron your waistcoats and polish your fedoras before heading to East Burnside's Mister Theater at 2 pm on April 18th. If you're under 18, your folks will have to sign a release.