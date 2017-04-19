Even better, Portland’s Cast Iron Studios has put an open casting call out for the show, The Oregonian reports. The release from Cast Iron states that hundreds of paid extras are needed over the course of the three day shoot, and that they’re looking for “general background performers, experienced stand-ins, photo doubles, Portland hipster types, and extras who own vehicles, bicycles and pets for Alan Ball’s new HBO drama series.”

Want to be a part of the show? Fill out Cast Iron’s extras submission form by the evening of April 19. Cast Iron is also hosting an open casting call at their inner eastside office at 1430 S.E. Third Avenue, Suite 100, on Saturday, April 22, from 11 am-4 pm. Cast Iron stresses that they are looking for non-union background performers only, and that no speaking roles are available at the time.