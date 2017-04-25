"My wife had an incestual affair with her half brother that she couldn't let go," explains O'Leary. "So, the brother returns, they end up together again, but he's dying of cancer from a brain tumor, dealing with extreme pain. He comes to me, the doctor, and begs me to kill him. I do the lethal injection, and he literally dies in my arms. Following that, the police find out that this happened, I get pulled in, and I get found guilty of murder. I escape to Brazil, where there's no extradition laws. I've been there for seven years. Apparently."