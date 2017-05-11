Two artists have brought the Red Room from Twin Peaks to life, in a new art installation which debuted in New York City yesterday, and will come to Portland next week.
The installation comes ahead of Twin Peaks' return to television for the first time since its second season ended in 1991. For those who weren't part of the cult phenomenon, the show, which was co-created by David Lynch, takes place in a fictional Pacific Northwest town and follows a murder mystery. It was largely filmed in Washington, and you'll recognize the show's lead, Kyle MacLachan, who went on to later play the mayor in Portlandia.
The revamped show, which will continue where season two left off, will premiere on Showtime on May 21.
The 3-D art piece recreates the Red Room, which served as The backdrop for Agent Dale Cooper's dream, a crucial part of the series which debuts in the show's third episode.
The installation will be on view at Voodoo Doughnut Too from May 18-May 20. On May 20, Voodoo will create special Twin Peaks-themed donuts.
