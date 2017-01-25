Divisive-Divide

At last Saturday's performance, Robert Guitron, the artistic director of contemporary dance company Polaris, got teary-eyed as he quoted Winston Churchill: "When they wanted to cut arts funding during the war, he said, 'Then what are we fighting for?'" Just one of many works from several companies in Polaris' Groovin' Greenhouse, Guitron's Divisive-Divide creates a series of scenes that are often Boschian in their tension and chaos: Dancers ominously square off, others intensely drag their fingers across their foreheads and chests as if they're offering some kind of strange prayer. But amid all that, there's tender moments of human connection: In warm circles of spotlight, pairs of dancers hold one another tightly and trace the lines of each other's bodies. It's not quite clear whether intimacy or cold aggression emerges victorious, but it's a gripping fight.

Go see: The experimental Hand2Mouth is workshopping a bizarre-sounding piece of devised theater, Psychic Utopia, about the human desire for a perfect society and the side effects of chasing that dream. SHANNON GORMLEY.