Sisters Abby (Vonessa Martin) and Bea (Brynn Baron) don’t get along. Abby is calculated and self-conscious. Bea is free-spirited and selfish. When the middle-aged women travel to Vienna in an attempt to reconcile their differences, they find themselves in a fantasy world when they’re literally sucked into the snowy scene of Bruegel’s famous work, where villagers skate on a distant pond and jagged mountains reach for the sky. This bizarre trip through time and space is accepted with only mild disbelief by each sister, and their differences become more pronounced in their reactions to the experience. Bea immediately falls for a hunter, Hans (Will Cotter). Inside of the painting, she no longer feels the pain in her leg that has recently caused her to use a cane. Abby is cold and uncomfortable, and wishes to return the safety of the museum.