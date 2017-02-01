Despite its 2014 Pulitzer Prize, Annie Baker's play is not for everyone. Namely, it's not for those who go to the theater for theatrics. The Flick aims to be as naturalistic as possible: There are long, awkward pauses. The actors say "like" a lot. And it doesn't really have a plot any more than daily life has a plot. The stage looks like a mirror of the audience's seats—the same rows of red velvet theater seats, except with a small projection box above them.