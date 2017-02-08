Elliot is off to Iraq, his Pop (Jimmy Garcia) to Vietnam, and his Grandpop (Anthony Green) to Korea. One quickly assumes the three are related (they all have Puerto Rican accents that soften down the generational line), but it takes some time to firmly establish the familial ties. The overlapping characters require focus from the audience, especially since there is usually little more to mark the transition between time periods than costume changes from uniform to civilian clothing. But once the generational lines are established, the initial confusion feels appropriate, as each generation repeats moments of inner turmoil.