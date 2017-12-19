Imago Theatre's new play only gets more wild from there. Hotel Gone has no dialogue, and the characters are all nameless. Created by Imago artistic director Jerry Mouawad, it's as much a dance show as it is a play, partially set to live music performed by the actors. The cast members change in and out of clothing on the two racks that frame the stage, allowing Hotel Gone to swiftly shift from one strange scene to the next. In one moment, ensemble member Nathan H.G. dances alone onstage with a top hat and cane. Later, the cast stand in place and shuffle their feet to "Holiday in Cambodia" in what looks like a punk version of Riverdance.