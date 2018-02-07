There are multiple moments in Ride when Lisa mentions her father's belief that it was fortunate he was born Jewish—if he hadn't been, he says, he doesn't know if he would have had the strength to stand up to the Third Reich. It's a sobering revelation to hear, but it is also underscores what makes the play so powerful: its insistence on the importance of loving people in spite, and even because, of their imperfections, whether they involve moral confusion or even an unhealthy love of the Magnum.