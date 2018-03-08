If you tried and failed to get Hamilton tickets when they went on sale last November, all hope is not lost.
Lin Manuel Miranda's rap and hip-hop retelling of the founding of America—one of the most successful musicals of all time—begins its Portland run on March 20. Unsurprisingly, tickets sold out almost immediately after they went on sale.
But throughout the production's three week run, theater importer Broadway in Portland will sporadically roll out tickets that were withheld from the first round of sales. Currently, there are hundreds of tickets available. The ticket prices vary by demand, but right now are running from $175-$345.
If that's out of your price range, you can enter a lottery to win $10 tickets. Hamilton holds lotteries for every performance, offering the chance to see the show for well below their box office face value and their egregious resale rates (which were up to $3,100 before primary seller tickets were even available).
There are only 40 lottery tickets available for each show, and the system is infamous for crashing. Still, there'll be 24 performances in Portland, meaning almost one thousand Portlanders will be able to get $10 tickets.
Hamilton will play at the Keller Auditorium from March 20-April 8. The lottery opens at 11 am two days before each performance. You can enter each day on the lottery's website.
