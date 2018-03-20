The production's ingenious set is a joke in its own right. The set's walls are pale pink and covered in Masha's delightfully horrid paintings, colorless eyesores that are supposedly portraits of Irina. As the play progresses, the walls literally close around the sisters as their hopes of escape dim. It also cleverly reflects the way Laufer streamlines Chekhov's narrative. By eliminating every male character in the original play, she transforms a story of women suffering in a male-dominated world into a more intimate exploration of women who, while certainly in pain, are still the masters of their own destinies.