Hamilton is rapturous partly because seeing the show feels like you're part of something—it's almost customary for the whole house to cheer when Hamilton (Joseph Morales) delivers the line, "Immigrants, we get shit done." But Lin Manuel Miranda's songbook could carry the musical alone, which is what allows Hamilton to tour so well. With the exception of a single cannon blast, there are no special effects. The set is minimal, and any props seem incidental.