Larissa FastHorse: The director [character in the play]—Logan is her name—is working with her life partner, Jackson, who is the main actor in town. They are some of the most liberal, woke people in the room. They pride themselves on having gone through a tremendous amount of equity, diversity and inclusion training, having all the right words to speak. It's their way of keeping a distance from actually doing anything. We also have Alicia, who is the Native American role. She's extremely simple—she's an LA girl, an LA actress. But she's surprisingly complex in her simplicity and her way of looking at life and she's been really interesting to me in studying women and how they find the tools to move through the world and win in ways that maybe are questionable, but maybe aren't.