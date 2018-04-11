Most of the props for And So We Walked are suitcases, boxes and bags, containers and compartments. Studi takes a suitcase with her on her trip to the Trail of Tears. She has bags with her whenever she's on the road or sleeping on someone's couch, which, as a working actress, is often. For most people, the contents of the bags are what is important. For Studi, it would seem that merely having the bags themselves is what matters.