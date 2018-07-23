La Cenerentola stays mostly true to the widely known Cinderella narrative. A goodhearted young woman living in the shadow of her stepsisters is magically transformed in order to attend the prince's ball and win his heart. Though there are some key differences in this Italian version: no mice and no fairy godmother. It's also more of a comic take on the traditional Cinderella story. Don Magnifico plays the role of evil stepfather, but he's the "buffo," or clown. There's also an amusing storyline about Don Ramiro (the Prince Charming character, played by Alasdair Kent) and his valet Dandini (Ryan Thorn) trading identities to trick Don Magnifico's daughters, Clorinda (Helen Huang), Tisbe (Laura Beckel Thoreson) and, of course, Angelina, aka Cenerentola (Kate Farrar).