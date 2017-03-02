Eugene is littered with 'em, but now—Portland now has a 7-foot tall bronze statue of the Duck.
Colloquially known as "Puddles." the University of Oregon mascot is now sitting in Rodin's "The Thinker" pose in the UO's newest academic facility in their NW Naito Parkway building.
It was sculpted by UO alum Alison Brown, who also created the 8-foot sculpture that was placed in the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene last year.
Here's what it looks like:
There's no reaction yet from The Duck, who was very excited about the last statue. In fact, she hasn't tweeted since Feb. 22.
On another note, if you're trying to see a Rodin, you can also go see the Rodin Exhibit at the Portland Art Museum until April 16.
