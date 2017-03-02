Things are a little different this month, because I'm not just recommending art shows for you to see. The Trump administration has announced it is moving forward with its plan to defund the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities (which will save a whopping 0.00625 percent of the budget!). So, given what's happening, I think it's more important than ever to think about all the ways we can engage locally in the arts. I'm giving you three recommendations for shows and two for new arts programs that might be up your alley.