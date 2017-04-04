This may only be a lowly MFA candidacy show, but the reach of its subject makes it more than worth mentioning. In it, sculptor Kayley Berezney responds to her metastatic breast cancer and its influence on her physical body. Focusing intentionally on the corporeal rather than the emotional, this arrangement of found objects like containers, rope, and styrofoam asks questions about cause and effect—how one's physical and emotional realities are constantly reflecting each other and being informed by one another. Littman Gallery at PSU Smith Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, No. 250, 503-725–4452. April 17-27.



