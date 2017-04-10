An exhibit featuring work from Hillsboro's award-wining LAIKA animation studios is coming to the Portland Art Museum's Northwest Film Center this fall.
The upcoming exhibit will immerse visitors into the production process and feature sets, puppets, props, costumes, and everything that goes into creating the visually stunning animation.
The NW Film Center will screen programming that showcases the evolution of stop-motion animation and will also hold animation classes.
The exhibit comes just in time for LAIKA's 10-year anniversary.
Museum Director and Chief Curator Brian Ferriso says a collaboration between LAIKA and PAM has been in the works for years.
"It was probably in 2009 that we did a small installation of figures from the Coraline movie and over the years we've been talking about how to pull this together for a longer exhibition," Ferriso tells WW.
Animating Life: The Art, Science, and Wonder of LAIKA will open Oct. 18. and run through May 20 of next year.
